Elks host several holiday events

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks host their annual Spaghetti Feed and Christmas Tree Bingo tonight at the CVIC Hall on Esmeralda Avenue in Minden.

Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. Meals are $9 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. At 6 p.m., guests are encouraged to step outside and greet Santa as he lights the Minden Park gazebo before heading back inside for bingo.

This is a lively and fun family event, and there will be special games and toy prizes for children. Adults can play to win a Christmas tree or whole holiday ham.

Proceeds from the evening help fund the Elks' many projects and events that benefit our community.

December bingo at the Elks Lodge

Lodge bingo with the Tahoe/Douglas Elks will take place tonight and again on Dec. 15. On both nights, doors open at 5 p.m. Warm ups start at 6 p.m. and regular games get underway at 6:30.

Recommended Stories For You

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge is located at 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Elks' Christmas dinner and concert

All are invited to celebrate the spirit of the season at the Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge Christmas dinner and concert on Dec. 8. The Tintabulations Bell Choir will be on hand to entertain diners as part of this special evening.

Social hour begins at 5 p.m. A traditional holiday ham dinner will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the concert. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Mary Retterer at 775-392-2249. Cost is $25 per person for dinner and the evening's entertainment.

Full moon this weekend

If the weather cooperates, you may be able to spot the final full moon of 2017 by looking skyward this Sunday.

December's full moon is known by a number of different names, and is most commonly (and appropriately) referred to as the "Cold Moon." As a nod to the shortened daylight of this season, another moniker is "Long Night Moon," while yet another is "Moon Before the Yule."

The next full moon illuminates the sky on New Year's Day, and the early months of 2018 will see two full moons each in the months of January and March (there will be no full moon during the month of February).

Holiday movies at the library

The Minden Library hosts two holiday movies this month: "Christmas in Connecticut" plays on Monday and "Holiday Inn" will be shown Dec. 18. These screenings start at 4 p.m.

Free snacks and cozy beverages will be served, and all who attend will receive a special gift.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane. Call 775-782-9841 or log on to douglas.lib.nv.us for information.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.