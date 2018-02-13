Death Valley a drier super bowl

Someone out here turned 60 recently and it wasn't me. So I took him to Death Valley. No, not the place in the house where I cook. The official one, on a map. A place that looks like you road Elon Musk's rocket to land on instead of a tank of gas in a SUV. Spectacularly lovely in February. I don't want to give the secret away, but it is the perfect place to go for Super Bowl Sunday. Little traffic, and so much to discover you don't go inside until dark when the game is almost over. Heavenly remote.

There are a number of entrances and exits to Death Valley. This time we exited heading toward Beatty passing a sign reading historical Rhyolite 1.5 miles that a way.

Nevada is a very unique place. Maybe because I was raised in the Midwest, Minnesota to be exact, I find the extremes of geography and the diversity of people in the state intriguing. There is fast growing glimmering Las Vegas with its ever-changing architecture and magic shows. There are mining communities in the center of the state. Multi generational ranches spread through out the state. And Mountains and lakes scattered along its edges and interior.

Discoveries abound from the fossilized ichthyosaurs in Berlin to abandoned mines in ghost towns. Some abandoned mining towns have remade themselves into vitalized tourist places like Virginia City and then there is Rhyolite.

Rhyolite is a free open-air museum of sorts. The mining ghost town contains one of the remaining houses built out of glass bottles when area timber was all used up in the early 1900s. There are human sized ghostly white shrouds representing figures at the last supper along side the road. As well as a 30-foot pole carved and painted to represent a well-rounded female and a kneeling blonde block female shaped structure in the distance. All displayed in the desert sun with wild burro chaperones just down the road a little.

The diversity of Nevada is interesting. Its open spaces exist because the scarcity of resources made and still make it a difficult place to live. The federal government is a large landholder in the state. And I don't mind. I like wild and open spaces. I think people need open spaces, wilderness to go to, to just be. To connect with where they are and think about where they are heading.

Traveling in unconnected Nevada limits electronic services. It helps limit news intake about our churlish president and his childish antics. One could get away from his disparaging comments and take time to digest being cavalierly labeled a traitor.

When this immature man was elected president I was asked to give him a chance. Now he calls those who represent my views traitors. He considers women toys to be handled inappropriately. I am no longer simply embarrassed by this man I am outraged and appalled. He gets no more chances. I am not a traitor. I vote. 2018 offers opportunity to elect women and men who can ask better of our President.

Marie Johnson is a Carson Valley rancher.