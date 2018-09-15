Contrast of kingdoms

The Bible tells us that when we are born again we enter into the kingdom of God.

John 3:3: Jesus answered and said to him, "Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God."

Nicodemus said to him, "How can a man be born when he is old? Can he enter a second time into his mother's womb and be born?"

Jesus answered, "Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God.

When a person is born into the kingdom of God, they no longer belong to the kingdom of this world. They are literally translated from one kingdom to the other. That means we are under the rule and authority of a different king.

Col 1:13: He has delivered us from the power of darkness and translated us into the kingdom of the son of his love.

Recommended Stories For You

Sometimes we as born again believers still try to live under the principles of the kingdom of this world and it doesn't work.

Col 2:8: Beware lest anyone cheat you through philosophy and empty deceit, according to the tradition of men, according to the basic principles of the world, and not according to Christ.

For in him dwells all the fullness of the Godhead bodily; and you are complete in him, who is the head of all principality and power.

What are some of the differences? The kingdom of this world is described as; darkness, blackness, death, hell, torment, earthly, sensual, demonic and every evil thing. The kingdom of God is described as; light, radiance, life, heaven, reward, joy, heavenly and peace.

Some of the different attitudes are:

Show me and I will believe it. God says, believe it and I will show you. (Matt 9:28-29)

Take care of number one. God says, care for others and I will care for you. (Luke 10:29-37)

Store up for yourselves. God says, give and it will be given. (Luke 6:38)

Win though intimidation. God says, think of other better than yourselves. (Phil 2:3-4)

Love those who love you and hate those who hate you. God says, love your enemies and pray for those who despitefully use you. (Matt 5:43-46)

Stick it to them before they stick it to you. God says, do unto others as you would have them do to you. Matt 7:12

You are the captain of your own destiny. God says, your destiny is determined by the will of God and tomorrow is uncertain. (James 4:15)

There are many other contrasts of the two kingdoms I don't have room for.

If we are a part of the kingdom of God then we would do well to live according to the principles of that kingdom.

Romans 12:2: And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers' Association.