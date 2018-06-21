Thanks to 20-30 Club

Editor:

My family and I would like to express our appreciation to the Carson Valley 20-30 Club for selecting me as "Citizen of the Year" for Carson Valley Days. The selection was a great surprise to me and quite humbling. Thank you to Zack, Nick, Paul and all of the gentlemen of the 20-30 Club for all they do for the community, and especially for the kids they support through their charitable efforts. We counselors do much of our work behind closed doors; it is an unexpected pleasure to have our efforts recognized.

Although Carson Valley Days are behind us for this year, I would like to take a moment to remind all in our community to recreate responsibly and safely this summer, especially when deciding whether or not to get behind the wheel. When in doubt, don't! The counselors at Three Peaks Therapy greatly prefer our services to be sought voluntarily rather than by court order.

To all who I have had the pleasure to work with since moving to Carson Valley over 26 years ago, thanks for being our neighbors in this special place. Mary and I could not have picked a better place to live and work, and raise our own citizens.

Lance Crowley

Three Peaks Therapy

Minden

Separation hard on children

Editor:

There's lots of media coverage of immigrant children placed in foster care and separated from their parents. But there's very little coverage of long-term effects of separation from parents.

I am a 78-year-old man who entered the foster care system in 1944 and aged out in 1958.

I, along with three brothers, never knew my parents, as the Board of Children Guardians in St. Louis, Mo., became our legal parents.

Here are some effects based on my experiences.

A hollow feeling the rest of my life that I'm different from others.

No clear identity of who I am.

Thousands of unanswered questions to doctors, peers, teachers, etc.

Fear of abandonment

Fear of rejections

Not understanding what love is

Not feeling worthy or complete

Living with secrets and lies.

I am 78 years old, married, happily for 34 years, and I still ask my wife weekly, "You're not going to leave me are you?"

Because of not being touched in foster care, if someone approaches me and I don't see them, and they touch me, I jump out of my skin.

This list could go on, but I'm not qualified nor able to understand.

John Kleine

Coleville