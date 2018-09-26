Celebrating Valley’s volunteers

What do preserving the Fish Springs wild horse herd and Candy Dance have in common?

The answer is volunteers.

The Fish Springs herd wouldn't have stood a chance if it hadn't been for the Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates and supporters demonstrated work to help manage the herd.

The advocates and their supporters may have gained the federal government's attention with the big meeting and a petition, but it was their willingness to do the work that brought the Bureau of Land Management to the table.

This upcoming weekend, Genoans will put on what could well be the 99th Candy Dance. The closing of the banks resulted in the cancellation of the dance in 1932, though Genoans love to dance, and they like to see on their way home, so we figure they found some way to raise money to literally keep the lights on that year.

Candy Dance is one of the biggest draws to Carson Valley, and with a few exceptions, it remains a volunteer effort.

Volunteers remain critical to the prosperity of Carson Valley. In the cases of Candy Dance and the wild horses, there are clear examples of where they help reduce the expenditure of tax dollars.

But groups like Active Volunteers in Douglas, Citizens Patrol, the Citizens Emergency Response Team and the Douglas County Sheriff's Search & Rescue are critical to the safety of our residents and visitors.

While enjoying the sweet fruits of volunteer candymakers' efforts this weekend, please remember that this community would not be the same without its volunteers.