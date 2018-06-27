Building should pay for itself

It seems that Douglas County is one of the cheapest places in Western Nevada when it comes to getting a building permit.

Douglas County commissioners rectified that a little bit on Thursday when they approved an increase to building fees.

Even with the 3.2 percent increase, Douglas charges half of the $5,250 Carson charges for a permit on a $250,000 home, assuming such a thing exists.

After the increase, a Douglas County permit on the same value home would be $2,632.63.

Nevada allows the counties to increase fees on building permits by the Consumer Price Index each year.

However, Douglas stopped doing annual increases at the start of the Great Recession. Some 10 years later, it's high time those fees started to increase.

Building Official David Lundergreen said the office has been hopping. The department is on track to hit $1.5 million in revenue by the end of the fiscal year. That's up from the $950,000 they budgeted for.

We encourage the county to conduct the study necessary to revise building fees to reflect their actual costs.

In November, voters will be asked to approve a $400 increase in the cost for a building permit to help pay for roads. Interestingly, no one stepped up to write an argument against that question. Does that mean it's going to pass? We don't know. With the current desire to pump the brakes on growth, it might stand a chance.