Ball back in county’s court

We have no idea what county commissioners are going to do today when they discuss Friday's 6-4 vote by a citizens panel to recommend none of the 11 candidates put forward by the county's human resources department.

And that's kind of exciting.

We understand that the majority contention was that the candidates should have had a more traditional public administration background.

And we agree that a candidate with some sort of experience in managing a town, city or county should be under consideration.

But we also understand the county commission's reluctance to do a national search using a professional headhunter.

The county's best managers have been those who had the opportunity to gain experience working in Douglas County before taking the top spot.

Panelists discussed the possibility that commissioners could just tackle the entire field of candidates and do interviews themselves.

That seems to be an option, if this pool of manager candidates really is what commissioners were looking for. Unfortunately, the panel didn't streamline this process at all.

Or commissioners could chuck the whole process and start over again. Either way it's possible that the search could see an additional delay.

With both Carson City and South Lake Tahoe looking for managers, that field of candidates is going to be tight anyway.

We can see the county taking a gamble on a nontraditional county manager candidate, but that might not be the best call right now.