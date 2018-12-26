2018 year of the road

Looking back, 2018 was the year of the road in Douglas County.

Starting early in the year with the $1 million installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 88 and Centerville, Carson Valley residents had more roadwork to dodge than usual.

Douglas County spent $7.48 million working on Waterloo Lane, Dresslerville Road, Pinenut Road and Tillman Lane.

The state wrapped up the roundabout at Centerville in good order, but bridgework on Highway 395 just north of Minden snarled traffic in and out of the Douglas County seat.

Complicating navigation was the closure of Muller Lane for most of the summer while the state replaced a bridge over the west fork of the Carson River.

And more than a dozen years after it was first proposed, the state installed a traffic signal at Airport Road and Highway 395.

Meanwhile, drainage work prompted slowdowns over Kingsbury Grade through most of the roadwork season.

The state wrapped up the year expanding Centerville Lane between Highway 395 and Waterloo Lane.

Mother Nature had some roadwork of her own in mind during the year when heavy rain fell above the Topaz Lodge sending a mudslide across Highway 395.

Workers had the highway clear in short order, but the flood delayed work on Topaz Lake roads that suffered in the slide.

After seeing so much work on regional roads, here's hoping to see some of the worst of the county's local roads get some tender loving care in 2019.