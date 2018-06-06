Only three more days of early voting

With less than a week left until the June 12 primary election, more than 3,500 Douglas County voters have already cast either an early or absentee ballot.

Early voting continues today through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the historic Douglas County Courthouse in Minden.

The travelling polls will be open 2-6 p.m. at the Gardnerville Ranchos Fire Station on Mitch Drive. They will be at the Johnson Lane Fire Station 2-6 p.m. Thursday.

On Tuesday, voters will have to go to one of the polls to cast a ballot, unless they've received a mail-in ballot.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville, the Gardnerville Ranchos Fire Station, the Genoa Town Hall, the Johnson Lane Fire Station, Kahle Community Center, Sunridge Fire Station, Topaz Ranch Estates Fire Station and the Washoe Elder Center.

At their current rate, more than 5,000 people will have voted before the polls open 7 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer's Office, 2,851 votes have been cast early while 682 absentee ballots have been cast.

With a rousing local primary, 2,394 Republicans have cast two-thirds of the ballots in the county. In Nevada's closed primaries, the offices of county commission, assessor and public administrator all appear on the Republican ballot.

However, Democrats and minor party members may vote in the contentious sheriff's race. Democrats and Republicans both have several state and federal offices on their ballots.

More than 14 percent of the electorate will have cast a ballot before Election Day.

There are more than twice as many active voting Republicans as Democrats in Douglas County, according to registration figures released last week by the Clerk-Treasurer's Office.

While Democrats lost a voter in the last month before registration closed, 775 were moved to the inactive rolls.

Republicans gained 231 voters, though about 1,400 voters were moved to the inactive rolls.

Inactive voters may still cast a ballot, but must provide additional identification that they are residents.