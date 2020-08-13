Online school a popular option in Douglas

The number of students signed up to attend a new purely online school in Douglas County more than doubled in a week.

“We grossly underestimated the interest in Douglas Nevada Online,” Superintendent Keith Lewis told school board trustees on Tuesday.

He said that as of Monday 853 students had signed up for Douglas Nevada Online.

Of those students, 392 were at the elementary, 225 were middle school students and 221 were high school students.

There were 15 new enrollees who signed on to the school who had not attended Douglas schools before.

The online school is different from the distance learning the school district uses when students aren’t in class.

“It is now the second largest school in the district,” Lewis said.

He said they’ve had so much demand that they’d likely have to cap the enrollment at 1,000 students.

The online school provides access to a certified teacher and allows students to work at their own pace.

Since the district’s enrollment is decreasing, no new teachers will be hired, which means the certified teachers would have to come from the district’s current complement.

However, it does provide medically vulnerable teachers with an alternative to being in the classroom.

Parents were asked to commit to the online school for a full semester. The school opens on Monday and Tahoe students will be on the Carson Valley schedule.