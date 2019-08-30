One reported injured in Gardnerville wreck

A two-vehicle collision snarled traffic through Gardnerville on Friday afternoon. Kurt Hildebrand photo

A two-vehicle collision just south of Waterloo Lane resulted in one of the drivers being injured and traffic being backed up to Sharkey’s in Gardnerville.

The collision was reported at 2:40 p.m. and blocked the southbound lanes of Highway 395 during one of the busiest times of the day.

Motorists negotiated road construction on Waterloo Lane as they tried to cut through a parking lot to get around the wreck, but the collision was right at the end of the mall on the west side of the highway.

Douglas County deputies and East Fork medics responded to the collision, along with Nevada Highway Patrol troopers.

The driver of the overturned vehicle may have suffered a broken leg in the collision.

It was the second collision to occur in Gardnerville in two hours on the Friday leading up to the Labor Day weekend.

No injuries were reported as a result of a 12:30 p.m. two-vehicle collision on Centerville near Carson Valley United Methodist Church.