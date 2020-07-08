One dead, one injured in Tahoe small plane crash

A small plane crash Tuesday afternoon in Meyers resulted in one death and another being airlifted to an area hospital in unknown condition.

A Cessna Skyhawk II was a heap of bent metal as it laid upside down on the ground next to granite boulders and trees.

The crash was off Rainbow Road off Highway 89 near several homes and there were several curious onlookers.

The one patient surviving the crash was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

El Dorado County Sheriff said in a social media post that is in communication with the Federal Aviation Association and The National Transportation Safety Board who will conduct the investigation.

Lake Valley Fire Protection District, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and El Dorado Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The identities of those in the crash have not been released.