One dead in Topaz Lake boating incident

At least one person is dead after a boating incident in the Topaz Lake area.

Initial reports are that three people were in the boat when it capsized.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office recovered one body. The identity is pending next of kin notification, according to a press release.

“This is still an active incident due to ongoing recovery efforts for the third missing boater who is believed to be drowned. Topaz Campground and Park will be closed until further notice as soon as the investigation is completed,” DCSO said.

No other information is available.

Nevada Department of Wildlife will update the incident when information becomes available.