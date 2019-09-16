On Sept. 28-29 all roads lead to Genoa, and stop there

About 30,000 people attended last year's 99th annual Candy Dance.

Brad Coman

The Centennial Candy Dance is scheduled for Sept. 28-29, hosting 350 juried arts and crafts vendors from across the country.

As part of the annual event, Genoa Lane, Jacks Valley and Foothill roads will be closed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days of the craft fair.

Foothill Road will be closed just south of town near Candy Dance Lane. Genoa Lane will be closed east of downtown between Kinsey Way and Pioneer Trail. Jacks Valley road will be closed just north of Centennial Drive.

The state and county will be assisting with the road control closures. All recipients of a resident access pass are advised that there is no on-street parking during the weekend.

“County emergency agencies need clear access in Town should the need arise,” Douglas County Spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said. “The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling the town’s back streets and vehicles will be removed in congested areas. This step has provided for a safe event in the past and we will be enforcing it again this year.

Resident access passes are for those who live within the traffic control area only. To ensure public safety, these passes are not intended to provide residents or guests with a detour around Town.

“The roads used for the alternate route are narrow residential streets and for the safety of all our residents and guests we request you use these passes only for their intended purpose,” Blosser said. “Genoa Street between 5th Street and Nixon Street will be posted ‘No Thru Traffic’ as a reminder that this route is for access within town and not a detour route. The route will be posted with detour signs and regulated by DCSO. Please adhere to this route for pedestrian safety and expediting your trip.”

Firefighters warned that Genoa has extreme fire danger this year. The town’s back roads must be kept clear for fire or emergency equipment. Vehicles found parked impeding fire or emergency equipment on the Town back roads will be removed at the owner’s expense. East Fork Fire Protection District and Genoa Volunteer Fire Department ask Genoa residents to help keep roads clear and vehicles off the back roads.

For more information about the Candy Dance visit http://genoanevada.org/candydancefaire.htm