Old Genoa tree snaps at trunk

One of Genoa's older trees succumbed to the elements on Thursday.

Located at Genoa Lane and Kinsey Way the big cottonwood appears to have snapped off at the trunk, taking a portion of the white fence with it.

The tree stood on the parcel owned by the Sierra Shadows Homeowners Association.

Besides the fence, no structures were damaged.

Winds in Nevada’s first settlement were light until 4:30 p.m. when a gauge located south of Genoa Lane recorded gusts of 25 and 27 mph, according to the National Weather Service.