Officials: Woman in car buried by snow said she felt a bump

A homeless woman who woke up in a car buried under feet of snow told police she had been walking around the Stateline casinos when she got tired and fell asleep in an acquaintance's vehicle.

The woman was rescued when a snowplow driver bumped into the car on Feb. 17, which was buried in a berm along Cedar Avenue in South Lake Tahoe.

"Our snowplow driver saw a berm and went to clear it," city Public Works Director Ray Jarvis said at a news conference on Thursday. "When he did, he knew something wasn't right. The woman inside said she felt the snowplow bump into the back of her car."

South Lake Tahoe Police Department Lt. Dave Stevenson said it wasn't immediately apparent the woman was in the car.

"But when we realized someone was inside, everyone jumped in to help."

Officials said that the situation was dangerous for the woman and the plow driver.

Recommended Stories For You

"When it snows this much, being in a car isn't safe, especially one parked in a snow removal area."