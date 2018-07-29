Officials: Smoke prompting 911 fire calls

Fire officials asked that residents resist the urge to call 911 after seeing smoke in Western Nevada valleys.

Federal dispatchers say they are receiving numerous calls about the smoke.

"Please don’t call Dispatch Centers or 911 unless you truly see a fire," said BLM Nevada Fire Information Specialist Lisa McNee.

Air quality dropped into the moderate range on Sunday morning as smoke continued to pour into Carson Valley from California fires.

A gauge at Ranchos Aspen Park peaked just short of unhealthy smoke levels on Saturday night, according to the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection.

Even moderate smoke can cause respiratory symptoms in sensitive people, and possibly aggravate heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease.

Recommended Stories For You

Both the Carr and Ferguson fires are contributing smoke to Western Nevada.

The Carr fire burning near Redding is only 5 percent contained at 89,194 acres. It has destroyed 517 structures and damaged another 135.

Firefighters have a line around 30 percent of the Ferguson fire, which has consumed 53,646 acres of brush and timber.

The western entrance to Yosemite is closed, as is Yosemite Valley, through Aug. 3.