Officers’ names released in Kingsbury shooting
April 29, 2019
Douglas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Miller and Deputy Tyree Holdridge were identified as the two deputies involved in a Friday night shooting on Kingsbury Grade.
Miller was the sergeant injured in the gun battle with Stefon Jefferson, 43, 0f Oakland, after he was stopped three-quarters down Kingsbury Grade.
Jefferson opened fire on the deputies and they returned fire.
Miller is a Marine veteran, who served in the 3rd battalion, 5th Marines from 1995-1999, and has been with the sheriff’s office for the last 18 years.
He was shot in the hand during the gun battle. Miller returned home on Saturday after surgery with a police escort.
Holdridge has been with the sheriff’s office for two years. He grew up in Gardnerville and played football and baseball for the Douglas Tigers.
