Officers’ names released in Kingsbury shooting

Douglas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Miller and Deputy Tyree Holdridge were identified as the two deputies involved in a Friday night shooting on Kingsbury Grade.

Miller was the sergeant injured in the gun battle with Stefon Jefferson, 43, 0f Oakland, after he was stopped three-quarters down Kingsbury Grade.

Jefferson opened fire on the deputies and they returned fire.

Miller is a Marine veteran, who served in the 3rd battalion, 5th Marines from 1995-1999, and has been with the sheriff’s office for the last 18 years.

He was shot in the hand during the gun battle. Miller returned home on Saturday after surgery with a police escort.

Holdridge has been with the sheriff’s office for two years. He grew up in Gardnerville and played football and baseball for the Douglas Tigers.