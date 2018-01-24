November 10, 1951 – December 11, 2017

Yvonne Allene Cinciala passed away peacefully in her home on December 11, 2017. She was born in Sacramento, California and was raised in South Lake Tahoe, California. She moved with her family to the Gardnerville/Minden, Nevada area in 1992.

Yvonne really enjoyed life – when she laughed, everyone in the room knew she was there. She loved traveling, family, friends, books (multitudes!) and a nice glass of wine. Her happy soul will be missed by many.

She was predeceased by her parents, Betty & James Hardin.

Yvonne is survived by her children, Sara Cinciala-Nielsen and Dustin (Amy) Cinciala; her grandchildren, David Nielsen, London Cinciala and Daisy Cinciala; and her brother, Tom (Cindy) Hardin.

Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on February 24, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Jethro's Oven and Grille, 1281 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville, NV.