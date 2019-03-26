William John Lepore

April 13, 1927 ~ March 23, 2019

On March 23, 2019, surrounded by family, our Papa went to be with the Lord. Bill left behind the most loving family imaginable. The most important thing in Bill's life was his family.

Bill was a combat veteran during WWII. He proudly served as a Merchant Marine. Bill married the love of his life, Onelia DiCiccio on April 17, 1946. They were married for 69 years until her passing in 2015.

Bill had a great sense of humor with a laugh that was contagious. He was an accomplished musician and played many instruments with ease. He adored animals, especially dogs. Bill worked for the City of Los Angeles for 32 years as the head of Parks and Recreation. He was one of the people responsible for designing the landscape at the LA Zoo. Bill also enjoyed woodworking, dancing, baseball, golf, fishing, and was never afraid to try something new. He also loved the Lord, and his kindness and loving personality will be greatly missed.

Bill leaves behind his three children, Bill Lepore Jr. (Brenda), Judylynn McQuain (Rick), and Christina Lepore.

Bill was blessed with twelve grandchildren, and thirty great grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gall Catholic Church in Gardnerville, NV on Friday, March 29 at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Douglas County Animal Shelter.

2 Corinthians 1