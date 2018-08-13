May 12, 1930 ~ August 6, 2018

William Earl Miller, born May 12, 1930 in Grover Colorado. passed away at Tahoe-Carson Medical Center in Carson City, NV on August 6, 2018.

Husband of 65 yrs to Margaret Lois Miller, "Bill" resided in Long Beach since 1946 and vacationed at his second home in Gardnerville, NV since 1994.

He served in the Korean War 1950 – 1952 and retired from GTE after 25 yrs.

Bill is survived by his wife, Margaret (Margie) Miller; son William R. Miller (Randy) and wife Debbie Miller; son Ray Miller; grandsons Trevor and Tyler Miller, Jeffrey Miller and Shawn Miller; grand daughter Rebeka Martinez; and great-grand daughter Sienna Martinez.

There will be no memorial service at this time.