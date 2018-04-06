William “Bill” Pierce

December 6, 1955 – March 17, 2018

Bill was a devoted husband of 43 yrs, a dedicated father to his 4 children, and a loving Grandpa to his 7 grandchildren.

He grew up in Littlerock, CA along with his twin sister Susan and older sisters Lin, Pam, and little sister Casey.

Bill started his U.S. Forest Service career in 1974 as a member of the famed Helishot crew 7Charlie. He moved up in the ranks in So. Zone spending time on Engines, Hotshot crews, as a Patrolman/Fire Investigator, Engine Captain, Chilao Hotshot Captain, & Mendocino IHC Superintendent 12. Bill also became an Air Attack Supvr/ASM and was the first person to do the duo role in the lower 48. He was the Tahoe NF's Aviation Officer, and had collateral duties throughout his career as a Division Chief; Helicopter Mgr.; Air Operations Chief; Safety Officer; and, Operations Chief.

Bill retired in 2006 as the Humboldt-Toiyabe NF's Fire Safety, Aviation, & Training Chief. He then went on to teach Wildland Fire classes at Truckee Meadows College. More recently, he was co-owner of Pierce Fire, and continued to teach Fire courses on his own.

Bill was a Christian man who loved God, and loved his family, friends, fighting fire, and fishing (especially with his Grandkids).

He is survived by his wife Patricia; daughter Amora; sons, Jonathan and Robert; daughter Laura; and grandchildren, Audrey, Dylan, Gunnar, Caylan, Aunicka, William, and Emmaleigh; sisters, Lin, Susan, Belinda and Pam; brothers, Kenny and Huey; in-laws Jack and Anita May, Greg Barton, Jeff and Joe May, and Jonathan Joyner; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 14th at 2 pm at Lifepoint Church, 1095 Stephanie Way, in Minden.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to YouCaring.com/aunipierce.