April 16, 1946 – February 28, 2019

William "Bill" Glen Skaggs II, born on April 16, 1946 in Watsonville, CA, passed away peacefully at the age of 72 surrounded by his family. Born to William Glen Skaggs and Lula Mae Skaggs, he had one sister Shirley and brother, Robert "Bob" Skaggs.

Bill is survived by his wife Cathrine "Cathy" Skaggs, two daughters, Christina Urteaga and Shannon Minder, and son William "Willie" Skaggs III. Bill and Cathy love their 8 grandchildren. After marrying Cathy on January 16, 1971 they moved to Fremont, CA where they raised their family.

Bill spent 30 years with the Teamsters. He drove truck and retired from Mother's Cookies. In 1999 they moved to Minden, NV where their daughters shortly followed. Bill and Cathy began their new adventure on their 1 acre with many animals. You would often find Bill on his tractor or working in the yard. He loved his 1954 Chevy Bel Air Hard Top that he restored and enjoyed showing at the "Big Mama's Car Show" along with his best friend and brother in law, David Thiessen.Bill was always at his Grandchildren's sporting events. He loved cheering them on and supporting their dreams. He loved to travel in their motor home to see his son Willie, wife Megan and their family. Bill loved being around family and friends. In 2011 Bill was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL). He endured many years of treatment and is a true warrior. Bill is proceeded in death by his parents, his sister, and grandson MJ.

A celebration of life will be held at 1521 Church St. Gardnerville, NV (Walton's Funeral Home) on March 14, 2019 at 11am. In Lieu of flowers, please donate in Memory of William "Bill" Skaggs II Carson Tahoe Cancer Center 1535 Medical Parkway Carson City, NV 89703 or Tahoe Forrest Gene Upshaw Cancer Center 10121 Pine Avenue Truckee, CA 96161