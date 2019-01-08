March 12, 1932 – December 28, 2018

It comes with a heavy heart that we have to say goodbye to our father, Wendell Guest Jenness. He lost his battle, with cancer December 28 2018. Born March 12 1932 in Canton Ohio to Russell Guest and Dorthy Wright raised by Fred Jenness after the death of his father. He traveled the world capturing the lives ofmany people with his love of photography.In his career as a chemist Wendell developed many products that we use today.

He is survived by his son Mark Jenness, daughter’s Sherrie Da Vault, Lori McAlpine, dear friend and caregiver Ruthie Strand.

At his wishes their will be no services.

May he RIP