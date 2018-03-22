March 30, 1945 ~ March 12, 2018

Warren "Wazza" Dombrowski passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family . He fought a good fight against mesothelioma – but cancer won the battle.

Warren was a meatcutter a profession he loved, for over 50 years in Australia and Nevada. He truly enjoyed his co-workers and loyal customers.

After he retired he was able to focus on his golf game and worked at Genoa Lakes Golf Course so he could golf even more. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time in the great outdoors with his son Ryan. He was very happy when Ryan announced that he will marry the love of his life…Sara. Every chance he got he would go to Australia to see his family and spend time with his sister, his children and grandchildren.

Warren loved every minute of his life. He loved his family here in Gardnerville and his family in Australia. His sister Vera and his children Cheryl and Rodney came from Australia to be with him in his final days – which brought him great joy. Ryan was with him from the first day he was diagnosed and there at the last moment.

He will be missed by so many friends and family.

Warren is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sandy; daughter Cheryl (Dave); son Rodney (Tiffany); son Ryan (Sara); sister Vera (Charlie); brother (Val); grandchildren Kiri, Amelia, Josh and Luke; fur-grandchildren Finnigan and William. There are numerous family members in Gardnerville, Reno, California and Australia – which he dearly loved.

We know you are at peace with the many family members that have already passed and we are so happy you are together now…you will be missed by all.

Please join us on March 30th (his birthday), 4pm at Genoa Lakes Golf Course to celebrate his life and share light appetizers and a toast to a life well lived.

Capitol City Cremation is handling arrangements – (775) 882-1766