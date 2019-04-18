Walter “Morgan” Roberts

December 18, 1932 – January 21, 2019

Morgan passed away on January 21, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Bertha Roberts. He is survived by his sister, Bernadette McClelland, and brother, Arthur Roberts, nieces Karen Hemsley, Kelli Hughes, and Kristen Jensen, nephew, Craig Roberts, and 11 great nieces and nephews.

Morgan was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Navy aboard The U.S.S. Ajax as an Interior Communications Technician, First Class, which prepared him for his lifetime career in

the computer technology and engineering field.

He enjoyed boating in Lake tahoe, socializing at the Minden-Tahoe Airport, and had many wonderful vacations in Sierra City getting to know all of the locals. Morgan had a special gift of making new friends easily and placed an extremely high value on his old friendships as well.

Please join us for a Celebration of his life on Saturday, May 4, 2019 , at the Tail Dragger Cafe, 1150 Airport Rd, Minden, NV. 3pm-5pm Dress is casual.