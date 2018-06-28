Wallace Peterson

February 12, 1931 ~ June 28, 2018

Wallace J. Peterson, our dad, husband, grandpa, and friend was called home June 28, 2018.

Wally, was born in Sanford, Colorado on February 12, 1931 to Orval and Ella Peterson, the youngest of six children. Born of goodly parents with pioneer stock, Wally was proud of his heritage. He was a direct descendant of Peder and Helena Mortensen who were part of the Willey Handcart Company. Wallace grew up on a ranch in Southern Colorado; he was always active in sports and was a key player in winning the Colorado State High School Basketball Championship in 1949. His nickname was Speedy Petey.

Wallace married his high school sweet heart, Mollie Rae Mickelsen. Wally was a jock and Mollie was a cheerleader and Salutatorian. Wally graduated from Colorado State University with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Animal Husbandry. They have lived in Sanford and Fort Collins, CO; LeGrand, CA; and Carson Valley, NV.

Wallace spent most of his career as a County Extension Agent in Douglas County, NV, specializing in Livestock and 4-H; he was honored and respected by his peers which was signified by many state and national awards. They moved to Syracuse, UT when he retired from the University of Nevada, Reno. In Utah they enjoyed retirement, ranching, BYU football, and LDS temples.

Wally was a former Bishop, avid photographer and jokester. He was famous for his April Fool's jokes. He and Mollie served a Church Humanitarian Mission in Faisalabad, Pakistan. Wally was also a Syracuse City Councilman. He loved to play Rook, baseball, raise Simmental cattle, organize and plan family reunions, and give advice.

Wally is survived by his sweet wife, Mollie; children Mickey Lynn Cole, Glenn Peterson (Linda-deceased), JoElla Horrocks (Lynn), Clay Peterson (Missy), eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 2nd, at the Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W, 5600 S, Roy, UT. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 3rd at the LDS Chapel at 1448 W. 1800 N. in Clinton, UT.

Interment will be Monday, July 9th, 1:00 p.m. in Sanford, Colorado.

