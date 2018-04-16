Vanessa Carol Walker

December 3, 1953 – April 13, 2018

Vanessa passed away peacefully in her home after a lengthy, valiant battle with COPD and cancer.

Vanessa was born in Southern California and spent several years of her life in England before settling in her beloved Carson Valley.

She was a dedicated and delightful employee of Carson Valley Inn, charming her casino family and patrons with a sparkling wit and her big-hearted cheerfulness.

Vanessa loved above all else, her husband Glenn, and the wonderful life they shared camping,traveling and enjoying their cat and dog companions.

Vanessa was preceded in death by her wonderful daughter Sabrina, She leaves behind her brothers Vincent and Victor, her devoted and loving husband of 20 years Paul Glenn Walker, her two step-daughters, Sarah and Kelsey, her grandson, Wesley and a huge circle of friends and colleagues.

She will be sorely missed and grandly remembered.

Final arrangements are in the care of Walton's Mortuary and The Neptune Society.

The family and friends will have a private celebration of life at a future date.