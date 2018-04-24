Tyler Evan Francois

Tyler (28) was born March 8th, 1990 and was a lifetime resident of Gardnerville, NV. He passed away on April 19, 2018 in Reno, NV with family by his side.

He loved the Denver Broncos, fishing, video games and playing board games with his family.

Tyler is survived by his wife, Samantha Loewe; mother Stacey Francois; and sister Kelsey Francois.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 27th at 3 pm at Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Dr. in Carson City.