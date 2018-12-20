August 13, 1931 ~ December 6, 2018

On Thursday December 6, 2018, Thresa Doris Van Pelt, loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 87 in her home surrounded by loved ones.

Thresa was born on August 13, 1931 in Elk City, OK, to Pasco Ollie and Stella (Stevens) Payne.

Thresa retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles. She worked as a waitress at Sharkey's for several years which she truly loved.

She loved to play penny slots at the local casinos. She also enjoyed painting, making candy, baking, and being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry; her parents Pasco and Stella Payne; her sister Greta Mortimer; her in laws Herman and Anna Van Pelt; brother-in-law Bill Van Pelt; sister-in-law Pamela Engle, her son-in-law James Ginotti; grandson Jerry Jorgensen, and nephew Tony Engle.

She is survived by her five children, Debbie Ginotti of Meyers CA, Linda (Charles) Jorgensen of Weeki Wachee FL, Jeff Van Pelt of Gardnerville NV, Jon Van Pelt of Morton WA, and Carla Van Pelt of Silver Springs, NV; her 11 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren, her brothers Marcus and Roland Payne, her sister Patricia Morrison, and numerus cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Thresa will be held in late spring in Gardnerville NV, date time and place is yet to be determined.