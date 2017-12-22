Thomas Michael Kelly

August 7, 1934 – December 21, 2017

Thomas passed away with family by his side the morning of December 21st.

He was born and raised in New York, and later moved to California in the 1960's. He served the public in Alpine County as District Attorney and Judge for 29 years, and after retiring in 2000, enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandchildren.

He is survived by his six children Tom, Lynne, Sean, Dan, Carol, and Josh and 17 grandchildren.

There will be a Catholic Mass held at St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Ln., Gardnerville, NV Friday December, 29th at 10:00 a.m. with a reception to follow.