1952 ~ 2019

Thomas Charles McCarthy passed away April 23, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Marie McCarthy; survived by his wife, Carolyn; son, Thomas; brother, John and two sisters, Eleanor and Patricia.

Tom was born in Boston, MA August of 1952 and grew up mostly in the Silver Spring, MD suburb of Washington, DC. He graduated high school from Georgetown Preparatory School, earned his BBA in Marketing from the University of Maryland and MBA in Finance from Southeastern University. His first career employment was as a loan officer at Sandy Spring National Bank.

He moved from banking to private enterprise with employment at the Forte Group, where he met his wife, and then held several other consulting engagements. He found his true path when he first consulted with, then was hired by, Medical Claims Review Services. He led the company from being service oriented to a technology company selling their software solutions to the casualty insurance industry. He pioneered the casualty medical bill review industry and integrated solutions into the largest insurance companies in

the US. When the company was sold to Mitchell International based in San Diego, CA , he remained with the company and held the position of Executive Vice President and Founder of the Mitchell Medical/Casualty Solutions division. Under his leadership, the medical division became a multi-million dollar entity and the dominant provider of medical bill review technology in the casualty insurance claims space. When he retired from Mitchell he returned to consulting until 2018.

His hobbies have been many and included horseback riding, sailing, flying, shooting and travelling in his RV. He loved a good laugh, was loyal to his friends and a loving husband and father. He is sorely missed.

Services are in the care of Autumn Funerals and Cremations 775-888-6800.