Theresa Kennett

March 22, 1923 ~ December 8, 2017

We lost our dear mother, Theresa on December 8, 2017 at the age of 94. She passed peacefully in her home with her three children and her beloved cats at her side.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Eddie.

They moved to Gardnerville in 1979 from Southern California. They came to love the Carson Valley and she felt they had found their true home. She stayed active and clear minded right up to the time of death.

She will be remembered by many as being a great cook and excellent housekeeper. She spent many hours in her beautiful flower garden and loved her view of the mountains.Her flower garden was her passion as was doing her cross stitch pictures, which she generously shared with family and friends.

She is survived by her three children, Ann (Ron) of Minden, Maggie (Richard) of Minden, Felix (Jean) of Sparks. She had four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She has left her family with wonderful memories of a dedicated mother, she will be dearly missed.

On December 30th there will be a private service with the family at her home from 11:00 to 12:00 followed by an open house from 1 pm to 4 pm.