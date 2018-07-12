April 5, 1943 ~ July 9, 2018

Courageously living a life that defied all odds, it is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Terry Darryl Clodt. Surrounded by his family, he passed from this earth to his heavenly home on July 9, 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine Clodt; his 3 children, Darryl Clodt, William Clodt, and Laura Brown; daughters-in-law Lori and Angie; son-in-law John; along with grandchildren and their spouses, and great-grandchildren: Brooke (Travis, Xander, and A.J.), Jake (Kimberly and baby), Jordyn, Samantha, Ethan, Sam (James, Zander, Jude, and baby), J.J. (Kyleen and Annalise) and Navie.

Born on April 5, 1943, Terry was born in Fullerton, California and was adopted as an infant by Carl and Jesse Clodt. He contracted polio at the age of 3 years old, a disease that almost ended his young life. Because of his fighting spirit, outgoing personality, and adorable face he was chosen to be the poster boy for the National Polio Association.

Moving to South Lake Tahoe in 1959, despite the lasting effects of polio, he had a wonderful and normal childhood and went on to graduate from South Lake Tahoe High School having played Center on the football team and playing the trumpet in the school band.

He started working at Harrah's at the age of 14 as a bus boy and worked his way up to Cashier Office Supervisor. One of the founding members of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, he began his career in law enforcement in 1965.

On May 1, 1971, he married Maxine, the love of his life, and lived in Gardnerville, NV where he raised his family and worked as a Douglas County Deputy Sheriff. With a natural affinity for politics, he greatly enjoyed his work in numerous capacities with the Republican Party and more recently proudly wore his Make America Great Again hat at every opportunity.

After his retirement in 1992, Terry and Maxine moved to Las Vegas in December of 1998. He continued to be an active public servant, where he volunteered as police chaplain for North Las Vegas Police Department, hospital chaplain for all the hospitals in the Las Vegas Valley, and then eventually also for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Even in his last weeks and months, he continued to advocate for the elderly by continuing his volunteer role with the Board of Examiners for Long-Term Care (BELTCA).

Leaving a legacy beyond anything that can be measured, Terry's life was lived to the fullest in every sense of the word!! He was loved fiercely and will be missed just as much! Walk free and breathe easy, Terry we'll take the watch from here.