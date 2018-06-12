April 7th, 1946 ~ June 10th, 2018

Teresa "Terry" Ann Abele Welty of Gardnerville, NV, joined her heavenly father on Sunday, June 10, 2018 surrounded by her loving family and friends.

She is survived by her wonderful daughers Kelly Richter (Todd) and Sherry Ackermann (Nathan); and the loves of her life, her grand kids: Kayla and Luke Ackermann both of Gardnerville, Will and Tyler Richter of Las Vegas. Terry is also survived by her brother Phil (Debbie) Abele of Woodland, CA and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Terry was also a second mom to Cathy (Hoyle) Balda and her family, Marcel, Tanner and Cole. She is predeceased by her parents Anthony and Agnes (Yost) Abele, her brothers – Neal, Tim and Joe Abele.

Terry graduated from Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School and Bishop Armstrong High School. She also earned certificates in Legal Assistant (1993) and Massage Therapy; degrees – AA Law Enforcement (1997), AA General Studies (2000) and AA Business (2001).

Terry and family moved to Gardnerville in 1978 and worked for Bently Nevada for over 20 years. Terry worked at Lasting Impressions in her own massage business, A Touch of Experience.

She volunteered for CASA. Terry was involved in the Carson Valley Bobby Sox, as a coach and as President. She also volunteered for Carson Valley Little League. She loved playing cards, camping, traveling and drinking wine. Terry loved attending her grand kids activities; soccer, baseball, basketball, and football.

Terry was a parishioner at St. Galls from the time she moved to the Carson Valley. She is loved by many and will be missed greatly.

Services for Terry are as follows:Rosary will be Friday, June 15, 2018 at 6:30 PM at St. Galls Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Ln in Gardnerville.

Funeral Mass will be Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 10:00 AM at St Galls Catholic Church. Reception to follow Mass, the location will be announced at the end of Mass.

Burial will be in California at a later time.

"Grief, I've learned, is really just love. It's all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unsent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go" – Jamie Anderson

Flowers are appreciated, however if you wish to give a donation to the American Lung Association in Terry’s name that would be wonderful.

Arrangements are in the care of Walton's Funerals & Cremations,Gardnerville, NV 775-783-9312.