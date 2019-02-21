April 7, 1946 – December 27, 2018

Ted Everett Dailey, born Lyman Theodore Dailey, of Wellington, Nevada, passed away on December 27, 2018 at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer.

Ted was born on April 7, 1946 in Illinois to Lyman T. Dailey and Bette J. (Lasater) Dailey. He was a kind man who touched the lives of friends and family with his humor and intelligence.

He loved to read. He loved baseball. He loved being outdoors to bird watch and fish. As a boy, he collected snakes and wanted to become a naturalist. As an adult, he remained a collector of all manner of rare items. He did carpentry and fine-woodworking, was a volunteer firefighter in Silver City, worked as a park ranger at Topaz Lake Park and after retiring, worked at an antique shop in Gardnerville.

He served in the United States Air Force in the late 60s, stationed in upstate New York and Germany.

Ted was preceded in 2012 by beloved wife Vicki Dailey. Ted is survived by daughter Daisy Z. Scholz, son-in-law Christopher Scholz, grandchildren Sadie and Beckett Scholz, mother Bette Dailey, brother Jon Dailey, sister Maureen Dailey, brother and sister-in-law Jeremy Dailey and Miyo Ishihara, nephew Keith Dailey, niece Lauren Mulloy, nephew David Lee Dailey, nephew Michael Dailey and close friends including Jackie and Skip Wight and Kerry Miller and family.

He is missed.

Memorial to be held at Ted & Vicki's favorite fishing spot in the spring. Contact Daisy Scholz for more information.