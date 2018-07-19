Sylvia Claudine Broquist

Claudine Broquist passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2018. Claudine was born on December 29, 1936 in Altoona, PA. where she attended catholic school through the 12th grade. Claudine moved to Southern California in 1955. She went to work in the accounting department at Western Airlines. Sitting next to her was a woman that Bill had gone to High School with. Naturally she had to put them together on a blind date. It was “love at first sight”.

They married in 1957 at Visitation Catholic Church in Westchester, Ca.

Claudie and Bill settled in West Covina, Ca, to raise their family . After the kids became teenagers, she went back to work where she became a vice president of a small mortgage company.

They moved to Gardnerville, NV in 1996 to build their dream home and enjoy retirement.

Claudine was very involved in Sierra Nevada Republican Women and Saint Gall’s Catholic Church ministries.

Claudine is survived by her loving husband Bill, children Chris, Doug, Kacey and her grandchildren, Jonathan, Jeffery and Joey.

There will be a Funeral Mass celebrated for her on Saturday, July 28th at 1pm at St Gall Catholic Church.

We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

Your loving family.