August 30, 1935 – January 3, 2019

Susan Letitia Bullock, aged 83, passed away peacefully January 3, 2019 in Ventura, CA after a brief illness. She was feisty and strong until the end.

Sue was born in Omaha, NE to John and Gladys Detweiler on August 30, 1935 the youngest of three girls. She shared her birthday with her middle sister Elinor (Elly) who is now 92.

Sue grew up in Florence where she attended Omaha North High School. She also went to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. She met her husband Marty Bullock while visiting her sister and husband who was stationed in San Diego, CA. It was on the sands of Mission Beach where they fell in love. After a long-distance romance, Sue married Marty on May 26, 1956 at her parent's home in Florence and then moved to California.

Sue and Marty settled in Ventura, CA where they remained until 1987 when they moved to the High Sierras in Gardnerville, NV where they often vacationed. They loved the four seasons and the beautiful views.

Sue was filled with beauty, strength and grace. She was a homemaker and entertained frequently. There was always a party, dance, bridge or social at the Bullock's home. She was a wonderful decorator, designer, gardener and bridge and tennis player. She was a charter member in PEO (QN Chapter) in Ventura, CA. She loved searching for antiques and refinished furniture as a hobby. She was excellent at callig raphy and needlepoint. She also loved playing the slots and meeting new friends.

Sue is preceded in death by her husband Herbert Martin Bullock and older sister Kathryn Dingwell.

Sue is survived by her dear sister Elinor Dawson, daughters Debra Shelton (Jay), Amy Christian (Dennis) and Jennifer Taylor, and her grandchildren Jasmine Johnson, Holden Shelton, Riley Shelton, Kyle Christian, Josie Christian, Savanah Taylor and Hunter Blocchi. She will be missed by all including her numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Burial will be held Sunday, Feb. 10 at Eastside Memorial Park in Minden, NV. A "Party" will be held for friends and family in Sue's honor at the Carson Valley Inn on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 4:00.

The family of Susan Bullock wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Lois Colburn (friend), The staff at the Cancer Center in Carson City, NV and Livingston Hospice in Ventura, CA.

Designated Memorial to: PEO Chapter QN Foundation, 230 Dana Point Ave., Ventura, CA 93004