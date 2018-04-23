July 2, 1953 ~ April 5, 2018

On April 5th, 2018, Susan Ann Anderson went to meet her Lord and Savior. On that day she lost her three year, courageous battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband Gary, and daughter Adrienne and son Anthony. She also leaves brothers Mike and Roger Maakestad and sister Barbara Young, sisters-in-law Karen Licursi, Slyvia Maakestad, and brothers-in-law Sam Licursi and Richard Young. In addition, she leaves her daughter-in-law Jacqulyn Anderson and two grandsons Emmett and Daeven. She is preceded in death by her brother Gary Maakestad, father William and mother Elsie Maakestad.

Susan had a warm, loving spirit, and she cared deeply for others. Her very deep Christian faith defined her life, and molded her actions. Susan was beautiful on the inside and out. Her outward beauty was recognized when she became Homecoming Queen at Needles High School, where she graduated in 1971. Susan was born and raised in Needles, where she participated in many activities such as swim team, band, and class leadership activities.

Susan left Needles to attend Long Beach State, but quit school to marry Gary in July of 1972. She later returned to school and graduated from Fullerton City College and finished all but her final year at Cal State Fullerton.

Susan was always highly recognized in her career, and served as an administrative assistant to a hospital administrator and also as administrative assistant to a director of nursing.

While living in the San Joaquin Valley of Central California, Gary and Susan were blessed with the addition of Adrienne in 1985, and Tony in 1990. Susan's children became the main focus of her life, and she loved them dearly.

Susan loved the outdoors, and greatly enjoyed sharing it with her family. Her children have great memories of camping with mom at Bass Lake in the Sierras when dad had to return to work. Susan was the happiest when spending time with her family, whether at home or camping in Yellowstone or elsewhere, or on a cruise.

Susan was very excited to become a grandmother and adored spending time with Emmett and Daeven. She often told her doctors she had to get well to be with her grand babies.

Service will be held on April 28th at 11am at High Sierra Fellowship, 1701 Lucerne St. in Minden, NV.