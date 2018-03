August 31, 1950 – January 29, 2018

Steve passed away due to heart complications.

He is survived by his Beautiful Wife Kak;, brother Tracy; sister-in-law Winnie; sister Tami; brother-in-law John and countless friends! Steve was a great friend to many.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Steve will be Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 1pm-6pm at CVI.