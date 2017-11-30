Steven H Whitfield

July 7, 1964 ~ November 18, 2017

A devout Jehovah's Witness and co-owner of Central Sierra Construction Inc, lost his battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on Saturday afternoon November 18, 2017.

His faith always came first and was behind the decisions he made as being a business owner. His integrity, trust and reasonableness, as well as his warm personality, was well known by his clients and sub contractors which helped him to succeed in business. His self sacrificing spirit, putting others before himself is well known by close family and friends.

Having a profound passion in cooking, he considered leaving the construction business during the recent recession to open a small business in catering. His culinary abilities afforded him opportunities to cook for many in his Congregation, having them over for meals in his home. Yet what he loved most of all was teaching the Bible's hope of a future paradise.

Memorial services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 1151 Kimmerling Road Gardnerville on Saturday, December 16th at 1:00pm.