April 1, 1953 ~ February 19, 2018

Stephen Santo Filice flew his last flight on February 19, 2018 while travelling home from Bakersfield, CA, after finishing Second Place in the Cal Club Championship at the Buttonwillow raceway at the age of 64.

Steve was born in Morgan Hill, California on April 1, 1953 to Edith and Gennero Filice. His fondest memories were of growing up in Morgan Hill, playing on the streets of Spring Avenue and Monterey Road. He spoke dearly of the time he spent at the family grocery store with his Nana and Nanu (grandparents) before the family settled in Gilroy.

Steve was truly a jack of all trades. He could fix or build just about anything. At every opportunity he would give you a history lesson or recount a wealth of minutiae. His passions were his children, flying, snow skiing, racing, travelling and a good glass of wine or whiskey while relaxing after a long day. Steve lived his life to the fullest, always challenging the status quo.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Gennero Filice.

He is survived by his brothers Frank Filice with his wife Marilyn and Larry Filice with his wife Lauren; along with Steve's children, Stephanie, Marco with his wife Monica, Gennero, and Mario Filice; and his grandchild Enzo Filice .

A beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Steve will be missed dearly by all those who were blessed to share in his life.

Following Steve's wishes there will be a small private celebration oflife with immediate family on March 10th and his ashes will be spread at a later date.

In lieu of flowers his family is requesting donations be sent to AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association) https://www.aopa.org to support their foundation as it is a cause he supported.