April 4, 1924 ~ December 10, 2018

Stanley Timoshek was born April 4, 1924 to Joseph and Marta Timoshek in Bereza Kartuska, Poland. He passed away December 10, 2018, while residing at Carson Valley Senior Living in Gardnerville, Nevada.

In 1929, when Stan was five, his family immigrated to Toronto, Canada. After attending high school, Stan joined the Royal Canadian Air Force for four years. Following his military service, he attended the University of Toronto, earning an Aeronautical Engineering degree. He then worked thirty years at the Dow Chemical Company, retiring in 1985.

After a year of travel in Europe, Stan moved to Gardnerville, Nevada, in 1986 to be near the mountains. He loved skiing and hiking. In retirement he was a ski instructor for Heavenly Ski Resort at Lake Tahoe for over twenty years. This allowed him to ski daily.

Stan was preceded in death by his partner Halina Adamska in 2015.

No services will be held.

Stan will be missed by many.