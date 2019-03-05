Spider “Reynold” Teller

May 20, 1947 ~ February 27, 2019

Survived by his wife, Tammy, brother Rocky (Clarice), brother Tom Love, son Derek, daughters Jessie, Shayleah, and Angie, grandchildren Evan, Ivy, Kaitlyn, T.C., Raiden, Mamo and Dimitri, several nieces and nephews, and many loved ones.

Spider was a loving and caring man with a heart of gold. He was an outstanding horseman, often referred to as the best reinsman around. He had a love for training horses. He was an accomplished saddle maker and one heck of a roper. Spider grew up in Owyhee, NV and spend the last 20 years of his life in Gardnerville, NV. He was also a decorated Vietnam Veteran.

Spider's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 12:00 pm in Owyhee, NV. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To share a memory of Spider, please visit http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.com.