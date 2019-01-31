Sophia Margaret Renken (Hooyerink), 74, passed away January 13, 2019. Like many others, Sophia retired to Northern Nevada from Southern California, and had been a resident of Dayton and Gardnerville since the late 1990s. Sophia was passionate about horses and antique automobiles and will be remembered fondly by those who had the opportunity to ride with her, whether in the saddle or in one of her vintage Fords.

Sophia is survived by her brother, Henry (Susan) Hooyerink of Prather, CA, nephew Brett (John) Hooyerink of Trophy Club, TX, and niece Blythe (Chris) Dobbins, great-nephew Colby and great-niece Peyton, of Fresno, CA.

Memorial Services for Sophia will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 at Eastside Memorial in Minden, NV 89423.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates in her name.