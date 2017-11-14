March 29, 1951 ~ November 10, 2017

Sheila Margaret Mark, the beloved wife of 34 years to Robert Mark, passed away on November 10th, 2017 in Carson City, Nevada.

Sheila was born on March 29th, 1951 in Torphins, Scotland, the second daughter to Donald and Agnes Davidson, after her older sister Mary. She grew up in Ballater, Scotland and developed a sense of adventure and fearlessness from

exploring the hillsides of her village. She continued her secondary education at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, achieving a Masters in Geography and numerous honors and accolades for her research work. Her wanderlust took her on to travel throughout Southeast Asia writing and researching for oil and gas magazines.

In February 1983, she met and dated her future husband Robert in Bangkok, Thailand. Just a few weeks later, Robert proposed on her birthday and the two were married on June 28th, 1983 in Singapore. They became a amazing team that would go on to travel the world together and adapt to numerous cultural homes as expatriates from their respective home countries, as well as raise together one daughter, Kirsty.

They lived in Saudi Arabia as a family for 13 years, where Sheila worked in the American schools. She was dearly appreciated and loved by her coworkers and the children alike.

Sheila and Bob retired and moved to Minden, Nevada in 2004, where she has resided until her passing.

Sheila was a brilliant, strong and fiercely independent woman with amazingly quick wit and great sense of humor. She was a special, wonderful companion and will be sincerely missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents Donald C Davidson and Agnes H Mckay; her brother-in-law Gillespie Munro; sister-in-law Mary Straub; and brother-in-law Leo Weisbender.

She is survived by her immediate family; her husband Robert Mark; her daughter, Kirsty Poore (Mark) and son-in-law, Jacob Poore; grandson, Matthew Poore; her sister, Mary Munro; and many more family members both in Scotland and in the United States.

There will be a memorial service to honor her on November 20th, at 11am at Fitzhenry's Funeral Home in Carson City, Nevada.

