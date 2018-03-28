Oct 2nd, 2018 – March 10th, 2018

Seth J. Littlefield Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep, March 10th, 2018. Born Oct. 2nd, 1928, fourth of seven children, to Seth and Eva Littlefield in Orono Maine. He arrived on this earth with music and theatre in his blood.

He was a graduate of Orono High School. After attending a year at Maine Maritime Academy, he joined the U.S. Air Force, retiring August 1977. His sense of curiosity led him to many wonderful and exotic places. During his travels he always found someone he knew. Seth always had a smile on his face, a story to tell, a song in his heart and an unsurpassed sense of humor. His family was his love, music his joy and skiing his passion.

He is survived by wife Loraine, three children: Vicki Wright (Douglas), Eva and Kyle Littlefield, four grandchildren, seven greatgrandchildren, two sisters: Virginia Mucci and Sophronia Bouchard, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceeded in death by Wilbur Littlefield, Mary Slate, Peggy Gill and Frankie Littlefield.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm, April 14th at Aspen Park clubhouse.