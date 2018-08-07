Sarah Marie Barndt Demuth

Sept 1, 1982 – July 29, 2018

In the late hours of Sunday, July 29, 2018, Sarah Demuth passed into the loving arms of God and became an angel for those she left on Earth.

Sarah was born in Reno and lived in Tybo until the age of 3 when the familyÂ moved to Carson Valley.

She participated in 4-H, earning the Nevada All State Award and was a state ambassador working with guide dogs, guinea pigs, and multiple other projects. Sarah played soccer for Douglas High School and also played on a competitive league in Carson City. She graduated DHS in 2000 and went on to earn a BA at UNR before working at the State of Nevada as a Management Analyst II for the Department of Health & Human Services.

Sarah was the proud mother of Cohen Demuth, 10 years, and participated in his favorite sport of soccer as coach, team manager, and fierce supporter.

Survived by her son Cohen and parents Tim and Diane Barndt as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins, Sarah will always live on in the hearts of her family and many dear friends, whom she considered family.

Sarah was an advocate and the face of strength and inspiration in the breast cancer awareness community, especially for her fellow warriors, The Breasties. Her family and friends wish

to relay deep gratitude to the many community members that came out to show generosity and support of Sarah and Cohen in so many different ways. Nothing went unnoticed, and Sarah was blessed by unconditional love.

A celebration of Sarah's life will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 3-6 p.m. at 2339 Main Street in Genoa, Nevada.

The family-friendly celebration will be a potluck, so please bring your favorite main dish, hors d’oeuvre, salad, or dessert. Bring pictures to share and help make a memory board forÂ Cohen. Attire will be casual, with color and brightness encouraged in honor of Sarah.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Cohen's college fund at gofundme.com/supportsarahandcohen.