Ruth Marion Gibson

March 30, 1925 ~ January 20, 2018

Ruth Gibson, age 92, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2018. She was born March 30, 1925 in Yerington, Nevada to Charles and Elizabeth Etherton.

She spent the majority of her life in Carson City and the Carson Valley. In her early years she enjoyed shooting trap, camping, fishing, and gardening, and was an avid bowler for many years. She was a waitress and upon her retirement was working in the electronics industry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, Jim Weaver, George Gibson, Harold Poston, and good friend Harland Anderson; siblings, Tommy, Doris, Hazel, Cordia, and Zelda; daughters, Mary Ellen and Elinor.

She is survived by her sister, Ida May; daughters, Bonnie Brophy (David), Georgia Nicholson (David); nieces, nephews, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.