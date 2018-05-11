Apr 22, 1955 – May 06, 2018

On May 6th, 2018 Rosendo "Ross" Anthony Alvarez lost his battle with cancer surrounded by his family.

Wife Erin (nee Harrington) along with children and grandchild: Tony, (Christina and Coel), Michelee (Ryan), and Lucas (Chelsea). Ross also leaves behind his beloved dog Samuel Adams as well as family spanning across the United States, Mexico and France. Ross's impact in life was immeasurably great and his departure will be widely felt. Erin and Ross ask that any memorial donations be made in Ross's memory to the Renown Children's Hospital or the Ronald McDonald house of Reno.

A private family celebration of Ross's life will be held in July. Renown Health FoundationThe Children's Hospital245 East Liberty St. Suite 400Reno, Nv. 89501The

Ronald McDonald House of Reno323 Maine St.Reno, Nv. 89502www.rmhc-reno.org